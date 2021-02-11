18-Year-Old Rising TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide

Instagram

Dazharia Shaffer, a TikTok personality with 1.7 million followers, has died by suicide at the age of 18.

The parents of the social media star, who also had over 100K followers on both Instagram and YouTube, confirmed her death this week in a series of emotional posts and GoFundMe pages.

Shaffer's father, Raheem Alla, shared a photo montage to his own TikTok of him and his daughter as he opened up about her death. "I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," he captioned the post, "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

"On February 8th my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," he added in a GoFundMe page he set up. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road."

"I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this," he added. "I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you."

Shaffer's "heartbroken" mother also shared a tribute on her Facebook page.

"I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee."

Shaffer last posted to social media three days ago on her Instagram page, with a series of videos showing off her hair and makeup she later titled "Last Post" in her Highlights. She shared a TikTok video in the same look.