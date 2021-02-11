Germany's Next Top Model Star Found Dead at 25

Instagram

Kasia Lenhardt had broken up with her soccer star boyfriend a week earlier.

A contestant on "Germany's Next Top Model" was found dead in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday.

Kasia Lenhardt's death at the age of 25 is being investigated as a suicide, according to German news source Bild.

"Yesterday at around 8:30 p.m. there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide. A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence," police told the outlet on Wednesday.

Lenhardt, who appeared on "Germany's Next Top Model" in 2012, had broken up with soccer star Jérôme Boateng last week. Boateng confirmed the split in a since-deleted post, per The Mirror.

"That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one," the post reportedly read. "I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologize to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children."

"I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In light of the shocking news, Boateng asked to withdraw from the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"This has stunned us," Boateng's coach, Hansi Flick, told ESPN. "Jerome came to me and asked me to return home. After a negative [COVID-19] test he will return home and not be available until further notice."

In her final Instagram post on February 2, Lendhart wrote alongside a photo of herself, "Now is where you draw the line. Enough."

Fellow model Sara Kulka confirmed the death of her friend by sharing a photo of the pair with the caption, "Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have liked to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wanted it to be."