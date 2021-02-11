Kristen Wiig Just Lowkey Announced She's Married

Getty

"I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better. It's changed my life."

Kristen Wiig has confirmed she secretly married her longtime partner Avi Rothman.

While promoting her new film "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" on the "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday, the actress lowkey announced she tied the knot with Rothman, with whom she welcomed twins via surrogate last June.

When Stern asked Wiig, 47, about her life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "Bridesmaids" star referred to Rothman, 48, as her "husband."

"Besides the fact that we are where we are -- it's hard to not feel so much of the s--- and struggle that’s going on," Wiig said. "In my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better. It's changed my life."

Although the "Saturday Night Live" alum isn't currently working on a set, she's still promoting her new film and therefore isn't "as present as [she] would like to be" at home.

"It's really hard because I'm always convinced they'll forget who I am if I'm gone for a day," Wiig said with a laugh. "I have looked at my children and been like, 'I am your mother.'"

"There's something really nice about being home with them all the time," she shared. "They are really young right now so I feel like I have that as an advantage. They don't really know when I'm not there."

"That time is coming and I'm going to do my best to balance and they will come first."

Wiig and Rothman were first linked back in 2016. The very private couple became engaged in 2019. The two welcomed twins via surrogate in June 2020 following a difficult journey to become parents.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December, Wiig shared how motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

"It's the best," she told the outlet at the time. "I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you, like, see love. Now it's just, like, such a bigger thing, and all of that stuff is so true."

"Especially being in this business, you're on your own a lot, and you make your own decisions. It can be very sort of, like, an isolated existence," she added. "Now that I have kids, it's like, 'Oh, I don't want this to be about me, I don't wanna think about me anymore.'"