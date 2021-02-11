Mandalorian Fans Want Lucy Lawless to Replace Gina Carano After Firing

Disney+/Getty

"Can we just swap out Carano for Lucy Lawless and never address it the way Marvel did with Howard and Cheadle?"

Star Wars fans aren't wasting any time trying to fill the role of Cara Dune from "The Mandalorian" after Gina Carano was axed for a since-deleted social media post.

And the front runner to take over Dune appears to be Lucy Lawless.

On Thursday, hours after Carano implied being a Republican today is like being Jewish in Germany during the Holocaust in an Instagram Story, Lucasfilm dropped the actress, who played the beloved former Rebel Alliance soldier Dune.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The move came after calls for Carano to be dumped back in November after she slammed mask-wearing and suggested voter fraud occurred in the election. She was also under fire in August for making a joke about using pronouns in Twitter bios, which some critics called transphobic.

The fallout continued as Carano was also dropped from UTA.

I'm 100% on board with @RealLucyLawless joining The SWU! She would be amazing! I think I'd rather her be her own new character, though. Let Cara Dune just fade from existence. How about it @Jon_Favreau and @dave_filoni?#LucyLawlessInStarWars — Bill MacKay (@Barbarian_Pug) February 11, 2021 @Barbarian_Pug

Can we just swap out Carano for Lucy Lawless and never address it the way Marvel did with Howard and Cheadle? — Dan Larson (@ToyGalaxyDan) February 11, 2021 @ToyGalaxyDan

With Carano's exit, it appears Lawless is the perfect replacement, at least in the eyes of many shocked "Mandalorian" stans.

"The only acceptable answer to who should now play Cara Dune is Lucy Lawless," stated one follower, as another wrote, "Let's make #LucyLawless the new and improved #CaraDune!"

There were also calls for Lawless to start fresh with a new role.

The only acceptable answer to who should now play Cara Dune is Lucy Lawless pic.twitter.com/HWx3dTXmHT — ꧁༺ 🖤 ʝʊʟɨɛ 🖤 ༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) February 11, 2021 @juliecornewell

Instead of #canceldisneyplus, can they just cast Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune and pretend it was her the whole time? pic.twitter.com/sOvrouGv05 — Severed Sons ❄️ A D&D Podcast (@SeveredSonsDnD) February 11, 2021 @SeveredSonsDnD

"I'm 100% on board with @RealLucyLawless joining The SWU! She would be amazing! I think I'd rather her be her own new character, though. Let Cara Dune just fade from existence. How about it @Jon_Favreau and @dave_filoni? #LucyLawlessInStarWars."

And after some conservative circles condemned Carano's firing as cancel culture run amok while calling for a boycott of Disney+, a Twitter user responded: "Instead of #canceldisneyplus, can they just cast Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune and pretend it was her the whole time?"

Keep reading for more tweets about Xena stepping into a galaxy far far away.

Hear me out,



Casting Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune would sell SOOO many action figures.



I'm just saying. She'd bring in a lot of bank. pic.twitter.com/tltw8VwPqb — Isabel Sophia rebel gurrl Dieppa (she/her) 🌺 (@IsabelSDieppa) February 10, 2021 @IsabelSDieppa

I see people want to replace Gina Carano with Lucy Lawless on The Mandalorian and I am all about that life. Lucy Lawless should be in everything. — ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴡᴇʟʟs (@warofthewells) February 11, 2021 @warofthewells

I love Lucy Lawless, and I want her in the Star Wars universe.



Buuuuut. My disdain for Gina Carano goes beyond my liking of LL. Recast Cara Dune with a Trans actress. I hear Lux Pascal could used a cool cushy job.



Also, just give Lucy Lawless a new character. — Lantern Slade, Savathûn's Fuccboi 🌹 (@Principaladin) February 11, 2021 @Principaladin

This is everything I needed to see today. Love Cara Dune, disappointed Gina Carano couldn't be as awesome as the character she was privileged to portray. I'd be totally down for Lucy Lawless to step into this role! https://t.co/ghj1g8p8Ps — Sparks Run Wild (@run_sparks) February 11, 2021 @run_sparks