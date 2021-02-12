Watch Ariana Grande's Girls' Day With Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat in Music Video For 34+35 Remix

YouTube

Ariana Grande has released the music video for the "34+35" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat -- and it's loads of fun.

In the video, the three ladies have a girls' day at a luxurious hotel. Wearing lingerie, Ariana, Megan and Doja dance around a hotel suite, sip champagne and lounge by the pool.

During Megan's verse, the rapper dances in an empty bathtub, while Doja performs her part alongside an adorable dalmatian.

About halfway through the video, the music stops as Ariana calls for room service and orders french fries, champagne and those "flaming desserts," which she later learns are Baked Alaskas.

The girls' day soon becomes a slumber party.

The track is a remixed version of Ariana's hit, which is from her sixth studio album, "Positions."