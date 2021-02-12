Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Calls Prison 'Exhausting' in Her Return to Social Media

Getty

Her first IG post was a diary entry called, "Dear Harvey Weinstein."

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin wasted no time in getting back to her fans after she was released from prison on Thursday.

The 29-year-old grifter -- who was known as Anna Delvey during her schemes -- walked out of New York's Albion Correctional Facility early for good behavior after she was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and even friends to the tune of $275,000, per NBC News.

On the same day she was released, Sorokin took to her Instagram to post a screenshot of one of her diary entries called "Dear Harvey Weinstein" with a link to her diary website.

"Dear Harvey, do you sometimes feel like the lead character in Harvey, Interrupted?" she wrote. "Isn't it the worst when clueless civilians make random assertions and act like they're in the loop? Don't you just hate listening to them ponder your life here'?"

Hours later, a black and white photo of Sorokin appeared on the IG account with the caption, "Prison is so exhausting, you wouldn't know."

She tweeted the same pic as well, writing, "Don't even act like you can relate."

Sorokin then shared a shot of Sharon Stone from the infamous scene in "Basic Instinct" where Stone's character is getting grilled by police.

It was captioned, "Pleading the fifth."

The posts were immediately met with support and praise for the ex-convict.

"As you should Queen," commented one fan, as another shared, "We're happy to have you back in NYC babe ❤️."

In April 2019, a jury found Sorokin guilty of grand larceny after prosecutors argued she tricked businesses and acquaintances out of money by claiming she was the daughter of a German oil baron with a $67 million inheritance.

In one case, she stuck a friend with a $62,000 bill for a trip to Morocco. In another, she convinced a bank to loan her $100,000 which she never paid back.

Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, including the two years she had already spent in jail before the trial.

"I just want to say that I'm really ashamed and I'm really sorry for what I did," Sorokin said in an October parole hearing, per court documents. "I completely understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was not doing anything wrong."

After Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to her story, she put $200,000 towards restitution, fines and attorney fees, per Insider.

Sorokin now faces possible deportation by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as she is a German citizen.