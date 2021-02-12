Felicia Culotta Comments on Britney's BF Sam Asghari After He Slams Jamie Spears

FX/Instagram

Culotta also explains why she decided to participate in the Framing Britney Spears doc.

Felicia Culotta has nothing but love for Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after he spoke out against his girlfriend's father earlier this week.

Culotta, who was Britney's longtime friend and assistant and participated in the recent New York Times documentary about Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle, told Us Magazine she's a fan of Sam.

"I know Sam. He is a wonderful guy," she told the publication. "Not only is he extremely well-spoken and kind, he is simply and utterly so handsome, and they look great together!"

Her comments come just days after Asghari -- who met Britney on the set of her "Slumber Party" video and has been dating her since 2016 -- called Jamie Spears a "total dick" for whom he has "zero respect."

After the doc revitalized conversation around Britney's conservatorship, Sam shared a rare comment to his Instagram Story -- writing, "Now it's important for people to understand I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way."

"In my opinion Jamie is a total dick," he continued. "I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

While neither Sam, Britney or Jamie appeared in the "Framing Britney Spears" special, Culotta did -- sharing stories about her years alongside Spears at the start of her career.

"I am most happy that the New York Times doc asked me to give a bit of the 'beginning' of my time with Britney because I truly knew the fans fell head over heels with her," she told Us.