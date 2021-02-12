Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Model 'Sexiest' Skims Collection Yet

SKIMS

The three slip into red lingerie in sizzling photos and videos from the shoot.

The Kardashan-Jenners are red hot for Valentine's Day.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner did a photoshoot together to promote the Valentine's collection for Kim's SKIMS Fits Everybody collection -- with all three of them sharing some semi-NSFW glimpses at the campaign on their Instagram pages Friday.

"Our sexiest @SKIMS collection," Kim captioned her post. "Fits Everybody Valentine’s Edition dropping 2/14."

The videos and photos she shared showed the sisters in different -- but all red -- lingerie, as they listened to Ariana Grande songs including "Into You" and "Greedy" during the shoot. At one point, Kim is seen wiping whipped cream from her chest before having a taste.

Kendall's look was even racier than Kim's, as she rocked a barely-there thong while taking a mirror selfie and posing for some solo shots of her own. "perf," Kylie commented on her sister's post. "Ok hello!?" added Justine Skye.

On her own page, Kylie shared two moments from the shoot as well. In one, she's also seen with whipped cream on one of her fingers ... while another shows her on her hands and knees in a thong, with a heart-shaped SKIMS cake below her.

Kim commented on the post with a number of fire emojis.

The official Twitter handle for Kim's line also shared a couple additional sneak peeks at the collection, showing the three women wearing white underwear as well (below).

Kardashian first launched the size-inclusive SKIMS brand back in 2019. While it began as a line of shapewear, she's since expanded it to include underwear, bodysuits and loungewear.

DROPS FEB 14: FITS EVERYBODY VALENTINE’S COLLECTION! Get ready for our hottest drop yet. In 2 bold new colors: Poppy and Cherry Blossom. Drops on Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at https://t.co/Bn8kuwzuR5 in sizes XXS - 4X. pic.twitter.com/rE7rNy9lkh — SKIMS (@skims) February 12, 2021 @skims