Shannon Ford Claims 'Personal Beef' with Kristin Cavallari Got Her Fired from Reality Show

"Very Cavallari" alum Shannon Ford is opening up about getting fired by former friend Kristin Cavallari on Season 2 of the reality show.

Ford used to work as the social media manager for Kristin's Uncommon James line and, on the show, was told by Cavallari she was "single-handedly costing my company money." She vanished from the series after that.

While Ford previously admitted she slacked off on the job, during an appearance on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation this week, she also claimed there was more to the story.

"I got fired and they were totally like, 'You're gonna still be on the show.' I was like, 'Obviously, what would you do without me?'" she said on the podcast. "Then I think Kristin and I had some personal beef, it extended past just being fired from the job, it got kind of personal."

"That's what you can do when you're the executive producer, you can be like 'I don't want her on it, she's not on it' and then I wasn't on it," she added. "That's what happens when you're in charge, you get to make those calls."

When asked whether the two were still friends at all after the incident, Ford said "Certainly not."

"I haven't spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office," she added, saying Kristin did message her once asking for one of her passwords, but she didn't give it to her.

Looking back at her time on the show, Ford said she was okay with getting a bit of a "villain edit," saying her friends all know what she's really like.

"Our producers were pretty straight up and said this has gotta be polarizing, we need someone to have a romance, we need all these things to make a good TV show," she claimed. "I was like, 'If I'm gonna do reality TV, I'm gonna f---ing do reality TV.' They were like, 'Okay!'

She also reacted to Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler's divorce, saying that, because Nashville is a small town, "everyone kind of knew it was coming."