Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Gets Real About Plastic Surgery in Topless Pic Post

"I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery."

Madison LeCroy got candid about her plastic surgery, calling it "two words" she hadn't "given much thought to."

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the "Southern Charm" star shared a black-and-white photo of herself topless with a lengthy post about her decision to go under the knife.

"I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery," began the 30-year-old hairstylist. "However, after giving birth to an [sic] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin."

"I've always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don't quite bounce back to where they were originally," she continued. "Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."

She went on to say women shouldn't feel ashamed to alter their appearance.

"If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it! If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them!"

"Just like Dolly Parton said, 'If I see something saggin’, baggin’ or dragin’, I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.' 😜"

The post was met with praise and support for Madison, as one fan wrote, "Love this. We need to stop shaming women for the choices they make with their bodies."

And former "Summer House" star Ashley McAtee Wirkus shared, "I can relate so much and know one day this mama is going to get the much needed confidence boost after having babies 👏."

This isn't the first time Madison has been open about her plastic surgery, as she discussed her recent "fully mommy makeover" with Bravo Insider earlier this month.

"I'm very happy with my results," she claimed. "And I recommend it for anyone who has insecurities about something that they try to fix over and over. But, I recommend putting in the hard work before you go through a surgery."

As for any future surgeries being on the table, Madison said, "I think I'm done."