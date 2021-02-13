These Stars Are Starting the New Year With a New Addition - A Puppy!

Instagram

These famous families are in puppy love!

While we're all still spending a lot of our lives at home, there's no better time to welcome a special addition to the family! For many famous fams, they've expanded their brood with a super cute new member - a puppy!

From Labradors to Pitbulls to German Shepherds, these pups are all sure to provide extra companionship while there's a little bit less going on in everyone's lives.

Here's all the stars who have a new family addition...

Reese Witherspoon just revealed that her family expanded with the addition of a new puppy! The adorable black Labrador was given the name Major and has already become BFFs with her son Tennessee. Major joins a Frenchie named Minnie Pearl, who Reese adopted late last year, and Border Collie mix Benji.

"Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab," Reese wrote on her Instagram.

Goldie Hawn announced that she and Kurt Russell added another dog to the fam - an adorable puppy named Roy! The couple are already parents to four other pups, so Roy definitely won't get lonely!

"Look what Santa rescued for me 🎅🏼 Introducing Roy Hawn Russell ❤️ #goodboyroy," Goldie shared on her Instagram account.

In December, Matthew Perry welcomed home his adorable doodle mix puppy, who he named Alfred. He shared a sweet video of the pup eating out of a "Friends'' mug and then officially introduced him when he made him his Instagram account in January.

"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that," Matthew wrote on Instagram.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey are in puppy heaven! The couple and their three children just adopted two new puppies from the Humane Society. The new additions are both under four months old and look like they're totally fitting in with the big family.

"If you thought...what was I thinking with a 4 month old puppy...well how about with another one that's 2 months old!! 🐶❤️❤️ Yep, got work cut out for me in the next months! 3 kids, 2 older dogs , 2 pups, 1 cat and my mother in law😉😂 Again, THANK YOU @humanesociety for helping this little guy find his home!! I mean... come on...found on the streets and with this little face he had to come home!" Camila wrote on her Instagram.

Over the holidays, Jonah Hill welcomed home a pitbull named Fig, who he adopted from Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles. According to the rescue, Fig had been abandoned at a rural shelter before he made his way to Jonah.

"Thank you so much @loveleorescue you gave me a massive gift and I appreciate you and the work you and your foster parent volunteers do. ❤️🏄‍♂️," Jonah posted on Instagram, along with two snaps of his new BFF.

Sasha Farber recently revealed that he and wife Emma Slater welcomed a German Shepherd into their household. The pup, who they named Grinchy, is a lot larger than their other pups but reminds Sasha of his childhood dog.

"I grew up with a German Shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend if not only friend, I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. Well ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy," Sasha wrote on Instagram.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children reportedly added a new puppy to their family just before the passing of their dog Lupo late last year. The new pup is said to be part of a litter from Lupo's sister Luna, who lives with Kate's brother James.

"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted. They were devastated when Lupo passed away. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy," a source told Daily Mail.

After a difficult year and a breakup, Lindsay decided to end the year on a high note and adopt a puppy! She said that one morning she woke up and said a prayer, asking if she was meant to have a dog, for the right one to be sent into her life. Hours later, she received a text from the shelter she had been in touch with about a one-year-old Pomeranian.

"I guess I am the quintessential 'break up with your boyfriend and then go get a dog' kind of girl now," Lindsay joked to People.