Blake Lively's Hilarious NSFW Post About Ryan Reynolds For VDay

"That time I f*d my hairdresser."

While many celebrity couples shared sweet Valentine's Day tributes, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' posts may have taken the cake.

On Sunday, the pair shared hilarious Instagram posts in which they poked fun at one other.

Lively, 33, posted a timelapse video of Reynolds, 44, coloring her signature blonde locks. As many salons were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Reynolds stepped in as a hair colorist to get the job done.

"That time I f*d my hairdresser," Lively wrote alongside the post, which also included a picture-perfect selfie of herself and Reynolds smiling.

As for Reynolds, he shared a clip that featured Lively sledding in the snow in slow motion. He also posted a photo of him and Lively dressed to the nines, with Lively looking gorgeous in a sequined gown.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds joked in the post's caption.

The "Deadpool" star went on to share two photos of Lively on his Instagram Stories as well.

Reynolds and Lively have trolled each other on social media in the past.

While sharing a birthday tribute in honor of Reynolds' 44th birthday in October, Lively made fun of her husband for choosing a pie for his birthday rather than a cake, joking that she was surprised they're "still married" after he made this decision.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vanictyreynolds that's who," Lively captioned photos of Reynolds and his birthday pie. "Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we’re still married."

The couple, who married in 2012, share three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.