Gizmo Reunites with Billy 31 Years Later for 'Gremlins' Mountain Dew Spot

YouTube/Getty

Zach Galligan is back as Billy Peltzer, alongside his little fuzzy friend.

It's been three decades since Gizmo's evil spawn wreaked havoc on NYC in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" -- and, 31 years later, it seems Billy still hasn't mastered the rules of the Mogwai.

Mountain Drew recruited "Gremlins" star Zach Galligan and his furry, water-adverse friend, Gizmo, for the brand's new Zero Sugar soda.

In the spot, the two are watching TV together when Gizmo asks to take a sip of the soft drink. "Be careful," says Billy, before handing the creature his beverage.

Gizmo, however, is not careful at all, spilling the stuff all over him. That, of course, causes furballs to fly out of his back as Billy's daughter and her little mohawked Mogwai of her own both roll their eyes, knowing what he'd just done ... again.

Galligan teased the ad on Twitter leading up to its release, declaring that today would be known as #MogwaiMonday. While he couldn't reveal what would be dropping he tweeted, "Until then, sing along: Reunited, and it feels so good Reunited 'cause we understood There's one perfect fit And, sugar, this one is it We both are so excited 'cause we're reunited."