Miley Cyrus Responds After Getting Called Out By UFC Fighter

He came in like a wrecking ball — and she swung it right back at him.

Miley Cyrus has responded after being called out by a UFC fighter on Saturday night.

After an impressive comeback victory against Maki Pitolo in a thrilling middleweight bout in Las Vegas, Julian Marquez didn't use his time in the spotlight to gloat or give thanks or even challenge other fighters — but to ask someone on a date.

"I've been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic, and to call these people out right now," the hyped up 30-year-old announced after choking his opponent into submission, "this is my time to shine."

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021 @MileyCyrus

"So: Miley Cyrus — will you be my Valentine's? Let's go."

And on Twitter, Miley gave her answer.

"Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS," she promised with a love-heart emoji. "Happy VDay and Congrats my love!"

The fighter obviously saw the challenge, and came back with a counter, asking her to get his nickname temporarily tattooed above her belly button, and even helpfully mocked up an image for her:

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021 @JMarquezMMA

"@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I'm in #ThugLife," he tweeted (hopefully he spellchecks "missile" before having anyone actually tattoo it).

In his post-fight press conference, Marquez was asked what about Miley interested him.

"The real question is: what's not to be interested in?" he responded. "I'm 30 years old, grew up watching Hannah Montana, Party in the USA, we're sitting here loving it."

"I've been to her concert many times," he continued, adding he's walked out to fights to "Wrecking Ball".

"I made a big come up after that song," he said. "Every time I walk out to Miley she does something to me to figure out a way to win. She's just... my love. I love that woman."

When asked what he thought his odds of her feeling the same way were, he replied: "100 per cent."

"Have you seen me? Do you not see this beautiful beard? And this gorgeous smile and these pretty eyes? Like, she's about to make a song about me. Let's go."