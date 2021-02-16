Why Amanda Seyfried's First Magazine Cover Has Celeb Friends Going Wild

Getty

Celebrities and fans alike praised the actress' magazine cover debut.

Amanda Seyfried first graced a magazine cover in 2003, but it had nothing to with promoting an acting role.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to reveal her first-ever magazine cover shoot was one for Entertainment Weekly back in 2003. However, Seyfried wasn't the star highlighted on the cover -- Clay Aiken was.

The magazine's front page showed Seyfried alongside a group of screaming female fans, who were reflected in Aiken's aviator sunglasses. Aiken, who was fresh off of "American Idol" at the time, showed off a smile for the shot.

"First magazine cover," Seyfried captioned the post.

Celebrities and fans alike shared their thoughts on Seyfried's magazine cover debut in the comments section.

"Oh emmm gee," wrote Seyfriend's "Mean Girls" co-star, Daniel Franzese.

Actress Jessica Keenan Wynn added, "And the memories come flooding back."

As for fans, they called Seyfried's feature on Aiken's EW cover "iconic" and "amazing," with one user writing that Seyfried "stole the show."

At the time of the 2003 EW cover, Seyfried's career was just getting started and she had a recurring role on "All My Children." Her breakout role came in 2004 when she starred as Karen Smith in the comedy, "Mean Girls."

Seyfried went on to star in several film and television projects, including "Big Love," "Dear John," "Les Miserables" and "Mamma Mia."