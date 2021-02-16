David Beckham Sends Touching Valentine's Day Message to Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Instagram/Getty

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did."

David Beckham delivered a touching message to the family of the late Kobe Bryant on Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared photos on her Instagram Story, revealing the heartfelt note David, 45, sent her and her daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19.

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did," read the card. "Thinking about you all today. Happy Valentine's Day, with love, David Beckham & family xxxx."

As shown in Vanessa's photos, David also sent three bouquets of pink roses. Vanessa, 38, thanked the former professional soccer player for the "thoughtful" gifts.

"Thank you for sending flowers to @nataliabryant, Bianka and Capri," she wrote on her Stories, also tagging David's wife, Victoria Beckham. "Thank you. So thoughtful of you and your family."

Vanessa shared several Valentine's Day tributes to Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash back in January 2020, which also claimed the lives of him and Vanessa's daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others.

Alongside a throwback photo of herself and Kobe celebrating Valentine's Day, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always. ❤️ @kobebryant #TiAmo."

She went on to share another sweet shot of herself and Kobe. The pic, which Vanessa said was from 2000, featured Kobe holding a bouquet of red roses as he greeted Vanessa, who was sitting in the driver's seat of a white car.

"Took me back to the day I gave @kobebryant roses when I picked up from the airport. #LA❤️" Vanessa captioned the post.