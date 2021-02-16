Mandy Moore Slams Journalist for Canceling Interview After She Refuses to Talk Past Abuse

Getty

"The message this sends is insulting and so out of touch with the cultural discussions around abusive relationships, directly linking someone's value back to their abuser."

There is at least one career retrospective about "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore that won't be seeing publication, but Moore doesn't appear too upset about it. Her "blood is still boiling," though, over why it's not happening.

The singer and actress sat for a day on the response she got from the unnamed journalist when she declined to discuss one aspect of her life story, but she said that when she woke up Tuesday morning, she realized that she was still outraged.

As such, with careful censoring to protect the name of her agent or publicist who was in contact with the journalist, as well as the specific topic they were determined to discuss, Moore took to her Instagram Stories to lay down a scathing rebuke of their insistence.

"While I completely understand Mandy's decision not to want to discuss [censored] at all, from our perspective it would be difficult not to address it in the interview or subsequent piece," the journalist wrote.

But according to Moore, "there are countless interviews they could pull from," emphasizing that "that story is over and there's nothing more to say." In other words, she feels that she's unpacked that and talked about it enough for one lifetime, thank you very much, and is ready to just let the past stay in the past.

If the journalist truly needs that background information for their piece, the story is already out there. So go get it. At least, that's Moore's sentiment.

But the journalist was insistent, saying that any interview on her life and career "would inevitably involve discussing her time with [censored] given the impact he has had on her life and career."

They then told her that while they "have" to respect her decision to talk about it, if she opts not to discuss it, "it would be wrong for us to proceed with the interview." Certainly, that's their choice, just as not talking about it is her choice.

And Moore has plenty of good reasons she's not interested in going there -- and one may be the reason the journalist was so keen on it.

"Any comment I make about said experience instantly becomes clickbait and gives them the energy and time they seek and have already stolen from too many for too long," said Moore.

Further, and on a more personal level, she added that while the outlet has every right to yank the interview, at the same time "the message this sends is insulting and so out of touch with the cultural discussions around abusive relationships, directly linking someone's value back to their abuser."

"The refusal to interview someone unless they agree to relive that trauma publicly?" she continued. "No thank you."

After all, Moore has far bigger things on her plate right now, as she shared she's "about to give birth any second" and is "not afraid to draw healthy boundaries."

