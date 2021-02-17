Kendall Slammed Over Her 818 Tequila Brand: 'What's Next on the Kardashian/Jenner Colonization List?'

Instagram

Kendall Jenner's new business venture is receiving backlash -- and it hasn't even launched yet.

On Tuesday, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star came under fire after she announced she's releasing her own brand of tequila, called 818. Following her announcement, people took to Twitter to call out Kendall, accusing the model of exploiting Mexican culture.

In her Instagram post, Kendall, 25, shared a series of photos and videos of the tequila, revealing it has already won several awards.

"For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING ... 3.5 years later i think we've done it!" she wrote in the post's caption.

"This is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!" she added. "@drink818 coming soon."

According to 818's official Instagram account, the tequila is "hand-crafted" in Jalisco, Mexico, where most tequila is produced. The brand is named after the area code of her hometown of Calabasas, California.

Although her celebrity friends -- including her sisters -- praised Kendall's new business venture, many people accused the model of cultural appropriation and gentrification.

"Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way," a user wrote. "Like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots..."

"Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it '818 tequila' is GENTRIFICATION," another person tweeted. "The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support."

Another wrote, "Kendall Jenner coming out with her own tequila brand... what's next on the Kardashian/Jenner colonization list?"

In another popular tweet, a Twitter user posted a lengthy thread of alternative Mexico-owned tequila brands people can purchase from instead of companies owned by celebrities, listing Nick Jonas and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as examples.

See more of the backlash in the tweets, below.

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it “818 tequila” is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support. — Jennie Molina (@jenjocelyn) February 17, 2021 @jenjocelyn

Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way..like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots... — LaMesaQueMasApluada (@estyledesma) February 17, 2021 @estyledesma

So here’s a thread of Mexican tequila brands you should support instead of Kendall Jenner’s, Nick Jonas or Dwayne Johnson’s. pic.twitter.com/lL4TexGTuY — Dagger 🗡 (@daggervengeance) February 17, 2021 @daggervengeance

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila company does not sit right w me at all… she’s an unseasoned white privileged rich girl from Calabasas what the hell does she know about tequila?! couldn’t you have started wine company instead? pic.twitter.com/MmIwIfXsjr — 𝕵𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@jjordanxS) February 17, 2021 @jjordanxS

Am I the only one that finds it an eye roll that Kendall Jenner is coming out with her own tequila.. from jalisco, Mex. — Principessa (@Paulinagreen_) February 16, 2021 @Paulinagreen_

Kendall Jenner coming out with her own tequila brand... what’s next on the Kardashian/Jenner colonization list? — Karls (@mskarla_) February 16, 2021 @mskarla_

Hey @KendallJenner, respectfully, as I say to my toddler, “it’s a no” regarding you hand making the best tequila in the world.



Too many actual people, namely Mexicans, actually made with their actual hands the tequila in which you are actually just endorsing, at best. No bueno. — Amanda Victoria (@amandagoodeye) February 16, 2021 @amandagoodeye