Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Opens Up About 'Mentally Draining' OnlyFans Experience

Getty

"I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know?"

Tyler Posey is very comfortable in his own skin, but he's still navigating his comfort levels with others through his venture onto OnlyFans.

While it might seem easy to interact with fans through the subscription-based platform, which often features mature and even adults-only material, Posey has found his experience not quite what he was expecting.

Calling OnlyFans "bizarre," the former star of "Teen Wolf" told E!'s "The Rundown" that it's all "really, sort of mentally draining." Part of his problem is that as an actor and a performer, he can't help but approach any sort of expression as art.

If OnlyFans seems an unusual and unlikely place to experience art -- based on the general public's perception of it -- Posey is finding it difficult to find that path as well.

While many categorize the platform with pornography because it does often feature nudity, -- which Posey is totally comfortable with, by the way -- nakedness does not always equate to pornography.

"I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know?" he explained. "That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."

Another challenge he faces that separates him from pornography and other depictions of graphic sexuality is that the actor just can't take himself seriously when he's in the buff, no matter who might be watching.

"If I'm going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny," he said. "I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously."

"It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object," he continued. "I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."

Back in November, Posey spoke with his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, who also has an OnlyFans account, where he told her that he started exploring it because he does enjoy being in the nude and he was looking to "be more open-minded about social media."

He also suggested that he's hoping to gain some confidence in role-playing in the bedroom, admitting that he usually gets self-conscious and embarrassed. Maybe it's because he tries to be funny when he's naked -- funny doesn't always work in the bedroom!

