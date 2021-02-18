Brandy and Monica Reunite for Epic Virtual Recreation of 'The Boy Is Mine' on TikTok

TikTok

The collaboration comes after the duo reunited over the summer as part of Swizz Beats and Timbaland's ongoing "Verzuz" series.

If fans thought the heartwarming reunion of Brandy and Monica this past summer was just a one-off moment, they were in for a hugely pleasant surprise on Thursday as the lades came together to breathe new life into their classic collaboration.

It's been 23 years since "The Boy Is Mine" stormed the charts and dominated the airwaves. And while the ladies appear to have put any real beef behind them, they're clearly still fighting over this unnamed dude. He must be pretty amazing!

The artists took to TikTok for their latest collaboration, sharing an epic recreation of the opening dialogue of their signature duet. "Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?"

Brandy kicked off the dialogue, looking fierce in a black fedora and ensemble, while Monica took the opposite approach, all soft edges in a fluffy white robe. Everything about it was just perfect except for one thing ... it wasn't long enough!

"Love you Mo," Brandy captioned her share of the video to her TikTok page, adding, "This was fun." Monica dropped a heart emoji on her own share of the clip.

Their appearance together over the summer on "Verzuz" was actually their first time together in the same room in a decade. They've been pitted against one another for decades since that 1998 collabo, but it was all love as they dug deep into their respective catalogs.

After 20 rounds and 40 incredible tracks to reminds fans that these ladies have been at the top of their game for a long time now, they finally hit the performance you know everyone was waiting for. And they belted it, even sealing it with a hug and a joking tease of a joint tour.

Or was it a joke? Now that we've seen that their cordial relationship has continued past that fateful day, could they actually be considering joining forces? To get a teaser at what that might look like, you can check out their "Verzuz" below ... and dream.

