Fatalities Aplenty in First Trailer for Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros. Pictures

FINISH HIM!

The brand new trailer for "Mortal Kombat" is out now -- and it lives up to the hype.

Catch glimpses of Sub Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Shang Tsung, Goro and so much more in the clip below:

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021 @MKMovie

The film clearly realizes all the video game blood and guts fans have come to love over the years.