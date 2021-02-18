Fatalities Aplenty in First Trailer for Mortal Kombat

Movies |
Warner Bros. Pictures
FINISH HIM!
The brand new trailer for "Mortal Kombat" is out now -- and it lives up to the hype.
Catch glimpses of Sub Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Shang Tsung, Goro and so much more in the clip below:
Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl— Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021 @MKMovie
The film clearly realizes all the video game blood and guts fans have come to love over the years.
"Mortal Kombat" opens in theaters and streams exclusively on HBO Max April 16.