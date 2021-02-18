Jennifer Love Hewitt Details 'Super Drunk' Night with Betty White

Getty

Jennifer Love Hewitt is sharing a hilarious story about the time she got "super drunk" with Betty White.

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday, the actress spoke about her friendship with "the national treasure Betty White" and hilariously recalled a drunken night out in which White "veered off into a bush."

"One of the only times that I've been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public," began Hewitt, 41. "She veered off into a bush and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I am going to kill the national treasure Betty White.'"

"She loves to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears," Hewitt continued. "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best and I just love her to pieces."

The "9-1-1" star went on to share more details about her friendship with White, including their "pizza and vodka nights."

"Pizza and vodka are her favorites," Hewitt told Barrymore. "She also loves hot dogs and she cheats at Scrabble horribly, but she's Betty White so you just let her win."

Hewitt and White became close friends after starring together in the 2011 Hallmark film, "The Lost Valentine."

Last month, Hewitt posted a sweet tribute to White in honor of her 99th birthday.

"My friend. My idol. A perfect person turns 99 years young today! @bettymwhite. I Love You With My Whole Heart," she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and White. "Thank you for providing joy for the world for so many years. May your day be as perfect as you. Love you legend. I only wish we could be together."

Ahead of her big day, White revealed how she planned to celebrate her birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting 'The Pet Set' re-released," she told ET, referencing one of her first television programs. White also said she was going to feed "the two ducks who come to visit [her] every day."

Elaborating more about her milestone birthday plans in an email to the Associated Press, the "Golden Girls" star said, "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!"

According to AP, White's birthday meal was to consist of a hot dog and French fries.