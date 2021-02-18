One Person is Defending Ted Cruz's Cancun Escape, and It May Be the Stupidest Argument Ever Made on Twitter

Twitter

Cruz was actually helping Texas by not being there.

Ted Cruz wasn't fleeing frozen Texas when he flew to sunny Cancun while his constituents literally died in an unprecedented winter storm; he was helping.

Such is the argument made by right-wing commentator and best-selling author Dinesh D'Souza on Thursday, who took to Twitter to share this mind-blowing slice of elastic logic:

"What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas?" he asked. "I'm hard-pressed to say."

What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas? I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 18, 2021 @DineshDSouza

"If he's in Cancun, that means he's not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now."

Those who weren't stunned into silence by the tweet — which somehow wasn't everybody — immediately jumped into the replies to provide some counter-arguments... and there were many.

"You really can’t think of anything he could do?!" one incredulously asked. "How about using his position as a U.S. Senator to help facilitate federal aid to his constituents. Or working with local officials to set up warming centers."

You really can’t think of anything he could do?!

How about using his position as a U.S. Senator to help facilitate federal aid to his constituents. Or working with local officials to set up warming centers. — Kate M. ⚖️ 👩🏼‍⚕️👩🏼‍🍳 (@Chef_KateM) February 18, 2021 @Chef_KateM

Other than stay in the state and use his influence to help out the people he'll be relying on to keep him in office? Yeah, he can do that from Cancun as easily as anywhere else 🙄 — Michael, The Pettiest of Princes (@INTLmischief) February 18, 2021 @INTLmischief

He could be there using some of all those MILLIONS of dollars he's pocketed over the years from oil and coal tycoons and rented hotels and motels, bought food and water for shelters and makeshift shelters.

Oh this list could go on and on and on and on and on. — IJS💙🆘💙🇺🇲⚖️ (@IJS03422635) February 18, 2021 @IJS03422635

Beto set up a phone bank, maybe Ted could volunteer there or set up his own. He could call his rich friends and ask them to send Texans supplies. He could stand ona corner passing out blankets. Anything is better than what he is doing which is nothing. — NotEzBeinGreen 🔞 (@Heraalexandros1) February 18, 2021 @Heraalexandros1

He could freeze to death inside his house like his constituents are currently doing. That would also save resources and help not just Texas, but all of America and by extension, the world — Ironic Commando (@Whiteboyramen1) February 18, 2021 @Whiteboyramen1

Others pointed out that highlighting the fact that Ted Cruz was more use to the state outside of it than he was inside was probably not the best argument for someone who will need to seek re-election.

...i don't think going on about how useless and incompetent he is at his job is as stellar a defense you seem to think it is. but thanks for all the free press for his opponent to use next election — kevin Jiang-Mscisz (@Super_Nerdtendo) February 18, 2021 @Super_Nerdtendo

When people benefit more from your absence than from your presence, it’s time to consider a career change. — Christian Piatt (@christianpiatt) February 18, 2021 @christianpiatt

So you're saying that @SenTedCruz adds literally no value to Texas? I think we can all agree on that. — Valet of doom (@valetofdoom) February 18, 2021 @valetofdoom

"Ted Cruz is a net energy loss to the state he represents in the Senate and has no other abilities or value as a human being to help his constituents" is a weird argument but when you're right, you're right. He should carry around a plant to replace the oxygen he wastes. — Seth Reeves (@SethReeves15) February 18, 2021 @SethReeves15

Some pointed out the irony of the Republican party building a wall between the US and Mexico, but then flying over it when the going got tough.

I love the “let’s build walls to prevent Mexicans from coming in to escape hardship while I fly over those same walks into Mexico to escape hardship” vibes. — Democracy Prevails (@RtisticFX) February 18, 2021 @RtisticFX

... and many, many more besides.

Ok fun game! Can I play? Nancy Pelosi was a hero to get her hair done in a closed salon. She was giving money to the hard hit hair stylist industry! Gavin Newsom is a hero for eating at French Laundry. He wanted to support a local restaurant. — The Practical Progressive (@SoArchaic) February 18, 2021 @SoArchaic