Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Video Gets Remastered and Fans Are 'So Uncomfortable'

"My new fear is 60 fps 4k resolution Rick Astley."

Rick Astley's insanely popular "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video got a remaster and, well, some fans want to give it up.

The 1987 short was upgraded to 60-fps (from 24-fps) and 4K (from 1080p) by Youtube user Revideo, bringing the former hazy look to an ultra-crisp one where every detail is shockingly realistic.

Though the new video was uploaded a few weeks ago, it began making the rounds on social media on Thursday and quickly had followers feeling some sort of way.

"4K Rick Astley is crisper than McDonalds Sprite. IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!!" shared a Twitter user, as another wrote, "4K Rick Astley looking like a David Lynch film."

Most, however, found the video's glow-up a bit off-putting.

"Why does this make me feel uncomfortable," said a follower, as another posted, "Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 fps 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset."

Keep reading for the hysterical reactions, below.

therapist: 60fps 4k rick astley isn’t real, he can’t hurt you



60fps 4k rick astley:pic.twitter.com/UoNHaPUrAL — jin 🍓🐰 (@ddalgitokki29) February 18, 2021 @ddalgitokki29

Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 fps 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset. https://t.co/qYuLrQwe0I — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) February 18, 2021 @zachheltzel

The most important result of remastering Rick Astley’s music video pic.twitter.com/cUNlLQTwks — ⬇️↘️➡️🅿️ (@tankbearclaw) February 18, 2021 @tankbearclaw

4K Rick Astley is crisper than McDonalds Sprite. IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!!pic.twitter.com/UQImEre8c7 — Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) February 18, 2021 @SirPauer

Why does this make me feel so uncomfortable https://t.co/F6aIdo2XFs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021 @yashar

my new fear is 60 fps 4k resolution Rick Astley — ☾ akira ☽🏳️‍⚧️ (@velorii_um) February 18, 2021 @velorii_um

4K Rick Astley looking like a David Lynch film. https://t.co/C1xXWuA7RD — BrianEmo (Knife and cleaver, lye and loam) (@roesler_brian) February 18, 2021 @roesler_brian

Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video redone in 4K 60fps is the 🔥🔥🔥 we all need



Next, I wanna see OutKast’s “B.O.B”, Guns N' Roses’ “November Rain” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in 4K 60fps pic.twitter.com/CAlOaXZ5zc — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 18, 2021 @TommySledge

I hit the wrong button and watched the Rick Astley in 4K 60fps video full screen, so basically I’m bulletproof for the rest of the day.



pic.twitter.com/Dh1a9twiS2 — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) February 18, 2021 @IlanaKeller

My kids reacting to Rick Astley in high def is like when I realized the 1950s were actually in color — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 18, 2021 @iowahawkblog