Shanna Moakler Likes Comment About Travis Barker 'Downgrading Big Time' with Kourtney Kardashian

Getty

Shanna and Travis were divorced in 2008 and share two children.

A day after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official, the rocker's ex, Shanna Moakler, reportedly liked a shady comment about the new couple.

"Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," a fan wrote after Shanna posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which she responded with a like, according to E!.

And followers were quick to slam the post as sexist.

"How about we stop putting women against each other," shared a user, as another added, "U are gorgeous but people setting up this competition between you and Kourtney is childish asf!!"

Shanna and Travis were married in 2004 and separated two years later. Although they tried to rekindle their relationship after Travis was in a tragic plane crash that left four dead in 2008, the pair decided to go their own way. They share children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Kourtney shared a picture of her holding hands with the Blink-182 drummer. Travis commented with a black heart emoji and shared Kourtney's post on his own Instagram Story.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea," a source told People. "He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.