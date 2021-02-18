Tim Burton to Direct Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series for Netflix

Everett Collection/Getty

Burton's take sees her attending an elite academy where she tries to uncover a 25-year mystery and stop a murderous killing spree ... you know, like you do.

Tim Burton may not have had a hand in the popular "Addams Family" films of the '90s, they were offered to him. He was just busy in Gotham City filming "Batman Returns" at the time. Nevertheless, there is perhaps no media property better suited for Burton's unique artistic style.

Now, after missing that opportunity 30 years ago, Burton finally gets to sink his directorial teeth into the Addams Family with a fresh new take on the project focusing on the character that became the breakout star of those '90s classic films, Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday has always been one of the more popular Addams', but never has she been the true focus of the story. Always there were her parents, Gomez and Morticia, stealing the spotlight.

The premise of "Wednesday," an eight-episode pickup by Netflix, puts her in the driver's seat as she tries to unravel a "supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago," per Netflix.

In other words, we'll probably see Morticia and Gomez, Pugsley and the rest of the "kooky" clan throughout the series, which is as it should be. Does anyone really want to see an Addams Family project without the likes of Lurch, Thing, Grandmama, Cousin Itt and Uncle Fester?

Interestingly, the actress who helped catapult Wednesday Addams' popularity in the '90s -- and cemented her own fame at a young age -- may be too old to portray young Wednesday today, but Christina Ricci would make a fantastic Morticia Addams. It would be a great nod to her history with the franchise, and just a role she could really sink her teeth into.

Described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," Netflix further says that their take on Wednesday will also be trying to stop a "monstrous killing spree" while juggling her "emerging psychic ability" and "navigating her new and very tangled relationships" as she attends the peculiar Nevermore Academy.

In a way, this almost sounds like a "Riverdale" or "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" evolution for the all-ages character crossed with "Harry Potter" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," with perhaps less of the comedy and more of the sinister danger.

Hopefully, though, Burton can appreciate that the Addams' silliness only adds to their charm. As for Wednesday evolving into a bit of a detective, she's always had that inquisitive and curious side. Why do you think she wanted to do those horrible experiments on her brother all the time?

"Wednesday" marks Tim Burton's television directorial debut, as well as his first foray into the weird world of Charles Addams' signature creation in The Addams Family. But with projects like "Edward Scissorhands," "Beetlejuice," and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" under his belt, it's as if he's been building toward this his whole career.

