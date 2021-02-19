Celebs Who Have Found Love in 2021

Instagram

These celeb couples made things official in the new year!

Love is in the air in Hollywood! Since the new year kicked off almost two months ago, quite a few celebrity couples have made things official.

But when you live life in the spotlight, going public with a new relationship can be a little daunting, especially when fans want to know about every aspect of your life. Thankfully, these new couples have received a lot of love from their adoring fans and look like they're all in it for the long haul!

1. JoJo Siwa & Kylie

After announcing she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa went public with her girlfriend Kylie on their one month anniversary in February. The duo had been friends for quite some time before taking their relationship to the next level and it's clear that they couldn't be happier!

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and since then I've been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!" JoJo wrote on her Instagram.

Longtime friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the next step in their relationship in 2021. While they haven't spoken out about their dating life, the duo have been dropping hints about their relationship status online. Travis has been leaving sweet comments on Kourtney's Instagram photos and on Valentine's Day, the couple shared the same photo of a fireplace, leading fans to believe they were celebrating together. Then, the following day, Kourtney posted a photo of the duo holding hands, confirming their relationship.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they've been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic. They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," a source told ET .

Just a few months after Aaron Rodgers split with Danica Patrick, rumors began swirling that he was spending time with Shailene Woodley. While it's unknown how the couple met (although some are speculating they were introduced by Jodie Foster, which Jodie denies), it's clear that things are serious between the duo. In fact, in February, Aaron announced that he was engaged while attending an NFL honors ceremony. He then traveled to Montreal to spend Valentine's Day with Shailene.

"Aaron spent the last two weeks in Montreal with Shailene where she is filming. He was quarantined at her place, but they spent time together when she wasn't on set...They had no problem staying in, ordering food and not going anywhere. They spent Valentine's Day morning together and then Aaron left town on his own and headed back to the states," a source told E! News .

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made things Instagram official in January after sparking rumors when they were spotted spending the holidays together. Since then, they've been enjoying each other's company and recently took a romantic vacation to St. Barts. On Valentine's Day Michael rented out an entire aquarium for their date, which included a private tour and a six-course meal prepared by a Nobu chef.

Shortly after meeting on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted attending a friend’s wedding together and looked a lot like an item! The duo walked into the event holding hands and were reportedly coupled up the rest of the evening. Then, a few weeks later Olivia was spotted bringing bags of personal items to what is thought to be Harry's LA home.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks," a source told People in January.

Kendall Jenner and her basketball player boyfriend Devin Brooker have been rumored to be dating for almost a year but didn't make things official until this Valentine's Day. On her Instagram story, Kendall shared a sweet photo of the duo cuddling on a countertop, simply adding a heart emoji. The couple were first spotted together last April while on a road trip from LA to Arizona, where Devin plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Brian Austin Green and professional dancer Sharna Burgess reportedly got together towards the end of 2020 but quickly made things official on a romantic trip to Hawaii. Sharna showed off their love in a stunning photo from their oceanfront balcony, writing, "Him" with a kissing lips emoji.

In January, former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and model/actor Adam Wollard were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll through Venice Beach. Then on Valentine's Day, Hannah shared a snap of her hand interlaced with Adam on her Instagram story, writing, "feeling all the love." Adam's even earned the approval of Hannah's close friend and current "Bachelor" Matt James.

"I couldn't approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he's incredible," Matt told Us Weekly .

Vanessa Hudgens and her Major League Baseball beau Cole Tucker made things Instagram official in a cute Valentine's Day post. Vanessa and the Pittsburgh Pirates star were first spotted on a date back in November but didn't speak out about their relationship until the love filled holiday.

"It's you, it's me, it's us," Vanessa captioned the photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

Justin Hartley met girlfriend Sofia Pernas back when they were co-stars on "The Young & The Restless" and reportedly reunited sometime in 2020. Then, they made things Instagram official in the early hours of 2021, after celebrating New Year's Eve together.

"That smile!!! Lights up my sky," Sofia captioned a photo of Justin from his birthday celebrations in January.

After splitting with Miley Cyrus last year, Cody Simpson recently revealed he has a new lady in his life - model Marloes Stevens. The duo reportedly spent the holidays together and then made things Instagram official on New Year's Day. On Cody's birthday later that month, Marloes penned a sweet birthday note, writing , "Happy birthday to my favorite human. Life is an adventure and I'm happy to hold your hand as we walk through it together."