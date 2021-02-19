Kacey Musgraves is Selling Ted Cruz Trolling Merch

Getty/KaceyMusgraves.com

"Texas is cold, I can be cold."

Kacey Musgraves is selling merchandise trolling her fellow Texan Ted Cruz, and the profit she does make on it she is passing straight to people in need in the State.

The country star, like many from the Lone Star state, was appalled at the Senator's decision to flee to sunny Cancun while his constituents literally froze to death in an unprecedented winter storm.

On Thursday night she tweeted an idea: "*makes “CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN” tees * donates profits to Texans in need."

An hour later, she appeared to decide to put that idea into fruition: "Link coming soon. Don't RUN OFF anywhere..."

Three hours after that, the product was actually available for sale on her official merchandise website.

For just $29.99, you can buy a genuine Kasey Musgraves super soft ringer tee, with "CRUZIN' FOR A BRUZIN'" on the front.

"Texas is cold, I can be cold," she declared.

In a footnote on the product page, Kasey makes sure to ask: "**no actual bruisings plz**"

On Thursday night, Senator Cruz admitted the line about "only dropping his daughters off" wasn't quite true, and that he originally planned to stay the whole weekend.

The PR nightmare continues to snowball, as it emerged his wife texted friends to join them in toasty Mexico, while the family left their pet poodle back in the freezing home.