Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The reality star, 40, has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children and the rapper, 43, appears to be on-board with the arrangement, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported the pair will not be contesting the prenup and a property settlement agreement is close to being reached. Renowned divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, filed the divorce documents, although a date of separation was not included, per TMZ.

The two were married in an elaborate Italian wedding in May 2014. The pair share North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.