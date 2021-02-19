Will Mr. Big Appear in Sex and The City Revival?

Getty

Miranda Hobbes' husband, Steve Brady, reportedly won't be returning.

"Sex and The City" fans will be mourning the loss of Mr. Big.

Chris Noth, who played John James "Mr. Big" Preston, reportedly won't be part of HBO Max's upcoming miniseries, "And Just Like That," per Page Six.

As fans know, Mr. Big was Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest throughout the series' six seasons. They married in the first film adaptation and were still a couple by the end of the 2010 sequel.

Although it is unclear how the character's absence will be explained, a script for the third "SATC" movie revealed Mr. Big died of a heart attack early in the film with Carrie grappling with grief for the rest of it.

Back in 2018, Noth reacted to the news of his untimely demise for the final theatrical bow, calling the script "superior" to the first two.

"I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I'm a little bit of a cynic," he revealed on the "Origins" podcast. "Like, the whole thing at the end of the (2008) movie in the shoe closet -- hated it. Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, 'Well, it's time I give you a bigger diamond ring.' Hated it."

"I just hate the cornball s--- and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism."

Along with Mr. Big, Page Six reported Miranda Hobbes' husband, Steve Brady, won't be returning either.

The pair join Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, who will also be missing from the reboot, of which HBO Max has ordered 10 30-minute episodes.