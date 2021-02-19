Pamela Anderson Gives Bizarre Interview from Bed with New Husband That Leaves Fans 'Cringing'

YouTube

The "Baywatch" vet recalled a ceremony performed at her wedding to "get rid of all of our demons."

Pamela Anderson gave her first post-wedding interview and it happened from her bed.

During a Friday segment on the British talk show "Loose Women," the former Playboy model, 53, shocked viewers as she chatted with the hosts while cuddling under the sheets with her new husband, Dan Hayhurst.

"Pamela, to quote you, you have said in the past, 'In the arms of the man I love is exactly where I should be,'" began one of the hosts. "I didn't think we were actually going to see you in the arms of the man you love."

"Oh, we haven't left bed since Christmas Eve," Pamela joked.

While broadcasting from her estate on Vancouver Island, the "Baywatch" alum revealed where the newly married couple first met.

"On the property," she exclaimed, "This is like the magic place to live, I guess. He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together."

"And we're still stuck together," she cheekily quipped.

She went on to explain that she bought the property from her grandmother 25 years ago.

"I've just been home for the last year and a half renovating," she explained. "And now it's just gorgeous. I've renovated all the cabins, we're putting in a dock. It's a gorgeous piece of property. And Dan and his kids are living here too."

Pamela then dished on the wedding ceremony, saying it was a lovely event, yet very private due to COVID restrictions.

"Well, I think we prefer to be by ourselves, but it would have been nice to maybe have some family here," she began. "But there was definitely no problems like someone that wasn't invited or was invited. We just were here."

"We had a really beautiful, quiet ceremony and our witnesses were the First Nations people that came to do a cedar blessing on us... to get rid of all of our demons."

"Still working on that," she said with a laugh.

I’m sorry but Pamela Anderson and her husband in bed on loose women is not appropriate. Did anyone else cringe watching that?



Ps yes I watch loose women! — Lee Giles (@leegiles1) February 19, 2021 @leegiles1

Why is Pamela Anderson in bed giving an interview on #LooseWomen hold the camera still. Making me feel sea sick — Laura Saliba (@lalamarko67) February 19, 2021 @lalamarko67

When asked what the honeymooners would do once the pandemic restrictions were lifted, Dan replied, "I don't think we're coming out of lockdown. I think we'll stay in lockdown forever."

After the camera went upside down for a few moments and then did some 360s, the confused hosts asked Pamela what made Dan "special."

"Well, he's a good guy," she said. "He's the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy. I mean, I came home in one piece. It's nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb."

Watch the full interview above and then keep reading for more Twitter reactions, below.

This Pamela Anderson interview on #loosewomen is the weirdest thing I have ever watched. — Aaron Spencer (@Aaronspencer98) February 19, 2021 @Aaronspencer98

Pamela Anderson on Loose Women this morning is the level of unbothered I aspire to reach this year 💁🏾‍♀️ — Pennie 🌻🌸🇿🇼 (@Pennie_Doll) February 19, 2021 @Pennie_Doll

Pamela Anderson and her new husband in bed on web cam @loosewomen is a whole mood — dazzle...PL🌸 (@sparklinlovely) February 19, 2021 @sparklinlovely

So people are saying Pamela Anderson doing her Loose Women interview from bed was weird as if watching a group of snobby Karens around a table talking shit about topics that are none of their business for 2 hours a weekday was normal. — Mica Blackwell (@micablackers) February 19, 2021 @micablackers

People freaking out about Pamela Anderson being in bed with her husband while being interviewed. The real outrage should be that #LooseWomen is still going in 2021. — Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) February 19, 2021 @Gallagherlad95