Megan Fox Responds After Being 'Socially Crucified' for Fake Anti-Mask Post

Getty

Megan Fox slammed rumors that she was the author of what appeared to be an anti-mask message that went viral on Friday.

"I've never made any statements regarding wearing masks," she wrote on her Instagram Story, hours after the phony post circulated online. "Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done."

She added, "The internet is so FUN."

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake.



The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021 @PopCrave

The original post, which has since been deleted, was a fake screenshot from Fox's social media account with the message, "I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to 'not wear a mask' in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay."

"The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people," the statement continued. "Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy."

The tweet of the bogus screenshot also included a photo of the "Transformers" vet carrying two masks while walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.