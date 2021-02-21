Khloe Kardashian Sparks Speculation with Prominent Ring on THAT Finger

Getty

Even Tristan Thompson jumped on her Instagram post to comment!

Khloe Kardashian more than likely knew exactly what she was doing when she posted a cheeky promotional image for a pair of boots -- and the boots were exactly the last thing that anyone noticed.

For one thing, she was wearing naught but a thong in the picture, which was a close-up of her hip and thigh. For the other, her hand was placed just so and it was adorned with something fans had not seen before.

Finally, the boots themselves were actually cropped partially out of the image, so you couldn't even see the entirety of the one boot that made it into the picture.

But there was no missing that rock!

Fans have long been speculating that Khloe and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their romance, with an eye on baby number two. Tristan even commented on the post, though he avoided the obvious focus of the picture as aggressively as Khloe.

In her original caption, Khloe wrote, "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25." That's all fine and dandy, but when did that ring drop onto your finger?

As for Tristan, his comment was even more out of left field ... about the field of grass in the pic. "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection," he wrote.

So ... we're not going to talk about the ring?

Khloe did at least give the shoes their full shot in her Instagram Stories, but you're not even gonna drop them in a slideshow on the main IG page, huh? And we're not supposed to speculate what this is really about?

Well, even if the couple most are speculating are all wrapped up in what that ring signifies are only interested in talking around it, so to speak, social media was all about talking all about it. In other words, what boots? There's grass?

"If this was about the boots we'd see the boots," wrote user jake_drives on Instagram, while user marie_lajcal helpfully wrote, "Um you can't see the boot (with laughing emojis)," echoing our sentiment that this is clearly not about the boots.

While a few seemed to think that there was someone on the face of the planet who hadn't noticed the ring that practically reached out and slapped us across the face, pointing it out like we're playing "Where's Waldo?" here, most were all about it.

"It's the ring for me," wrote user bellafromthebloc while "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn echoed, "Ok bling bling we see you."

E!'s Morgan Stewart asked the question on everyone's mind, writing, "ARE THEY[?]" Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak Biermann had two words of her own after seeing the pic. "Damg baby," is all she wrote.

But perhaps user gg_golnesa summed it up best, commenting, "How can I get EVERYTHING in this photo because wow!!!!!"

Khloe and Tristan hinted at exploring at least the notion of having another kid together, though there was no talk about rekindling their romance. This possible development comes on the heels of sister Kim filing for divorce from her husband of 6-and-a-half years, Kanye West.