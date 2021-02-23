19-Year-Old TikTok Star Zoe LaVerne Announces Pregnancy -- And Shuts Down Trolls Claiming Dad is 13

Instagram

The teen faced backlash last year when she kissed her 13-year-old friend in a video.

Zoe LaVerne is going to be a mom!

The 19-year-old TikTok star announced the news on Monday night that she is expecting with her boyfriend of three months, Dawson Day.

"you are going to be such a great daddy!! i love you so much! thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth," she gushed on Instagram to her 2.7million followers with a cute pic of the parents to be — as well as two positive pregnancy tests.

"really excited to have y'all watch my baby grow!"

But the good news was quickly overshadowed as trolls online immediately dragged up last year's controversial kiss with Connor Joyce — forcing her to deny the 13-year-old has anything to do with her pregnancy.

"this is the father of my child," she insisted, sharing a pic with Day in her stories. "stop saying other wise. How would that even make any kind of since?" [sic]

"connor is 13. nothing else happened besides a kiss. stay in ur own business!!"

She went on: "the amount of people that have the guts to talk s--- about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. really shows the generation we are in.. and how a lot of you weren't raised very right!!"

Day, 20, weighed in on his own Instagram page: "Well... we're expecting! we couldn’t be happier."

"& for the idiots talking s--- I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn't do anything to have a baby. That's impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk s--- ab an unborn child. It's sickening. Please send positive vibes only!"

LaVerne also had a blunt message for those suggesting the pregnancy tests were faked.

"they're very much real," she wrote. "if y'all want me to p--- on another one while live lmk since ur so interested."