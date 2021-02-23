SEAL Team Star Justin Melnick Recovering After Fall From Helicopter

Getty/CBS

The actor and a dog were injured while filming a commercial in Santa Clarita.

Jason Melnick, the "SEAL Team" star who's often seen jumping out of helicopters on the series alongside his real-life dog Dita on the show (above right), was injured while doing just that on the set of a commercial over the weekend.

According to Deadline, Melnick fell 15-20 feet while fast roping out of a helicopter during a shoot at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California on Sunday. The shoot was in no way related to the CBS series.

Though he was taken to the hospital, LA County Sheriff's department said his "injuries appear to be very minimal" -- and the actor's rep told Variety he was doing fine and recovering at home.

Melnick was performing the stunt with a dog, which is also reportedly recovering and in good condition. It's unclear whether the dog was Melnick's own, Dita, a dog which also appears on "SEAL Team" as Cerberus alongside the actor. TooFab has reached out to his team for comment.

Melnick began his time on the show as a consultant and dog handler, before eventually joining the series as Brock Reynolds, a reoccurring character who's also part of the K-9 unit.

The actor shared a video showing him and a dog jumping from a helicopter just last week on his Instagram page -- and, on Sunday, posted videos of him and Dita playing in his backyard at home to his Stories.