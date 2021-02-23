Stars Send Prayers to Tiger Woods After Car Accident and Hospitalization

The sports legend suffered "multiple leg injuries."
Tiger Woods was hospitalized after being involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes," a statement from officials read.
Tiger Woods Talks Relationship With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren: "We Communicate So Much Better Now"View Story
The golf legend suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to TMZ. The outlet's sources also reported that they do not believe alcohol was involved and police had not found "anything illicit inside the vehicle."
His agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement as well, writing in part, "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
Many sports stars reacted to the news with love and support, as baseball icon Alex Rodriguez tweeted, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021 @AROD
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
Prayers up @TigerWoods 🙏🏾— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 23, 2021 @isaiahthomas
Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021 @jadapsmith
NBA great Isaiah Thomas shared, "Prayers up @TigerWoods," while NFL superstar Julian Edelman posted, Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback Tiger."
Fellow golfer Justin Thomas called Woods one of his closest friends and said, "I'm sick to my stomach," per reports.
And even Hollywood's brightest joined the online prayer circle, as Jada Pinkett Smith wrote, "Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"
Keep reading for more reactions, below.
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021 @MagicJohnson
Saying prayers For— Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021 @cher
Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼
prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF— buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021 @buckets
Justin Thomas getting choked up talking about Tiger Woods, “I’m sick to my stomach.” Calls him one of his closest friends. Mentioned he was worried about Tiger’s kids and hopes they’re doing alright. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/UZo39loX3G— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 23, 2021 @Ria_Martin
LATEST: LA County Sheriff's office says Tiger Woods' injuries are NON-life-threatening.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021 @piersmorgan
Great news. pic.twitter.com/njIkTuQwwV
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021 @bakermayfield
Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021 @Edelman11
Praying for @TigerWoods 🙏🏾— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) February 23, 2021 @P2