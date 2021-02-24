Charli D'Amelio Reacts to J.Lo Branding Her Biggest Teenage Star (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

Charli D'Amelio has garnered over 108.7 million TikTok followers, and with all that recognition she's gained the attention of several A-list celebs, including Jennifer Lopez.

D'Amelio opened up about how she really feels after the icon declared, "she's the biggest new teenage star right now" when out at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood last week.

"That was probably the most insane thing in my year so far," Charli admitted.

Earlier last month, the 16-year-old TikTok phenomenon graced the cover of Time100's Next List, and J.Lo had the honor of writing the excerpt.

The "Pa Ti" singer wrote: "Reaching 100 million followers on TikTok is no small feat. When I met Charli D'Amelio at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, I could see she had that spark you need as a performer or entertainer to draw an audience. She felt like a kindred spirit, maybe because I started out as a dancer too. When Charli dances, she connects."

"She's the biggest new teenage star right now, and it's not simply that she dances on TikTok. She's the best at it. When she dances, people want to be like her. Her authenticity comes through the screen. There's huge responsibility in such a high level of fame. With each new follower or video that brings in millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come."

This isn't the first time the JLo Beauty business maven commended the professional dancer. Just last year, Lopez featured D'Amelio in one of her music videos.

Charli also dished on some advice Jennifer and former MLB star, A-Rod, gave her about dealing with the pitfalls of fame.

"They were just like, 'Yeah, you just can't be caught up in what's going on that's wrong ... you really need to push forward,'" Charli told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Who set this up?' Because I was in such a bad place for such a long time, letting everything that anyone said just bring me down. After it was over I was like, 'Okay, but like seriously, who planned this?' Like, this could not have been a [better time]."

Meanwhile, D'Amelio was accompanied by on-again boyfriend, Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy while at BOA.

The 18-year-old TikTok star made sure to show off his new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

Hudson gushed over the red light eyes on the front decal, and the one of a kind skull embroidered head rest. The car retails anywhere from $150,000 to $300,000+ depending on which amenities you add.