Khloe Kardashian Responds to 'Concern' Over Her 'Freakishly Long Fingers' and Massive Feet In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian couldn't believe what she was tweeting on Wednesday morning, as she addressed criticism for photos in which her extremities all appear freakishly exaggerated.

The reality star has been sharing images she took for her Good American brand's new shoe line, which drops tomorrow -- but it's not the shoes her fans have been zeroing in on.

In one photo (above left), Khloe's feet look massive, as they appear stretched beyond belief -- an odd choice when trying to show what the shoes actually look like on someone. The comments were flooded with remarks like, "Do they come in size 24 like these?" and "Bro she looks like slender man with her legs" -- while others compared the photos to the Steve Madden ads of the early 2000s.

Another black and white photo (above right), highlighted her exaggerated fingers instead.

The photos certainly got people talking, so much so that Khloe herself chimed in on some of the criticism Wednesday morning.

"I mean ... LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" she said of the first photo. "It's The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f---ing cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them."

Regarding the black and white photo, she added, "Not to worry! I don't have freakishly long fingers. It's the lens! I can't believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack [sic]."

"Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it's not a 'photoshop fail,'" she added. "Have a great day."

In a follow-up tweet Khloe said she "absolutely" loved how the pictures all came out and promised to share more soon. "Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie."

Earlier this week, Khloe had all eyes on her thanks to another photo for the shoe line -- an image which, again, didn't do much to highlight the product but instead highlighted Kardashian's physique instead.

In addition to her curves, the photo also sparked engagement rumors, thanks to the massive ring on Khloe's finger.