Why James Charles Involved Himself in JoJo Siwa Vs DaBaby Drama (Exclusive)

"It's really none of my business," James exclaimed — before describing exactly why it is his business.

James Charles has explained why he involved himself in the JoJo Siwa Vs DaBaby drama that erupted over the weekend.

It all kicked off when the rapper appeared to throw a diss at the 17-year-old, calling her a "b----" in his song "Beatbox Freestyle."

Among the many outraged was the makeup maven, who swung back at DaBaby with a delightfully executed diss of his own, in JoJo's defense:

can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2021 @jamescharles

The almost-beef was quickly quashed when DaBaby revealed he wasn't dissing the "Dance Moms" alum; in fact, his three-year-old daughter is a massive fan, and he was merely using her name for rhyming convenience:

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂



Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.



All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021 @DaBabyDaBaby

"I'm glad that he tweeted JoJo and cleared everything up," Charles said while out at Catch on Tuesday night. "For me personally, I just thought the line was inappropriate to begin with."

"Everyone was like, 'You don't understand rap.' — I get the line. I understand the double entendre there," he insisted. "It just wasn't my personal cup of tea."

"I just wanted to make sure my good friend JoJo Siwa, was not being dissed and as long as she wasn't, that's all that really matters."

"It's really none of my business in the first place anyway," he continued, "but as a fellow member of the LGBTQ+ community, Ms. Siwa, I just wanted to make sure that she was okay, taken care of."

"She's only 17 years old like literally running the entire world, and I just feel like her name should not be associated anywhere with diss tracks, even if the intention was not to actually diss her. That's just my personal opinion."