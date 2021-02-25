The Office's Brian Baumgartner Reflects on Kevin's Famous Spill For National Chili Day, Talks Cameo Fame (Exclusive)

TooFab/YouTube

"I never dreamed that I would be talking about chili this many years later, but here we are."

"The Office's" Brian Baumgartner is taking a look back at Kevin Malone's famous spill for National Chili Day.

While chatting about his partnership with Bush's Beans with TooFab, the actor -- who famously starred as Dunder Mifflin's chili-loving accountant on the NBC favorite sitcom -- recalled details from the day he shot Kevin's now-legendary scene.

"I partnered with Bush's last year because well, I use their beans. They are the best beans and we perfected a recipe," began Baumgartner, 48. "There was just one problem, we had a spill again. So, this year we feel like we got the right -- everything is perfect, except we need to create not another problem. So my crack team of pseudo scientists and engineers we have constructed a pot that you cannot spill. It is a no spilly chili pot."

While Baumgartner said he enjoys cooking -- and making chili in particular -- he shared that his love for it was "kind of born out of what happened on 'The Office.'"

"I never imagined that would've become the thing that it did. I sort of started making it as a joke," he said. "I got really into it and have tried a lot of different kinds of chili and make it several times a year...I never dreamed that I would be talking about chili this many years later, but here we are."

For those who don't know, on Season 5 Episode 26 of "The Office," titled "Casual Friday," Baumgartner's Kevin Malone makes his family's famous chili, only to spill it shortly after walking through the office door. The spill became an iconic moment on the show -- and still remains a fan-favorite moment years later.

Baumgartner said he shot the scene in "one take," but it had to be due to the "cleanup" that was going to be needed.

"It came with a large degree of concern because this was going to cause a mess. And this was after all, where we shot the show. We shot it at the end of the day, obviously, because we knew there was going to be some cleanup," he recalled. "The set decorators, the prop people, they were very concerned because they had cut a huge piece of carpet that stretched the entire front section of the office. They said, 'We have three pieces of carpet.' Basically, don't screw this up for us because we can't do any more than that."

"Thankfully we got it in one take," he added. "And as I've said ... they could've cleaned the floor. I don't know if they could've cleaned me well enough to do it again.'"

Bush's Beans

Baumgartner told TooFab the chili in the pot was in fact, real chili, however, he, unfortunately, didn't get a taste.

"Until this moment, I've never thought about attempting to taste it from the floor. I guess that would be taking it too far," he said. "No, I did not taste it, but it was real chili and very, very heavy."

Baumgartner also spoke to TooFab about his new podcast, titled, "The Office Deep Dive," his friendship with his former co-stars, his thoughts on a possible revival and more. Check it out in the video, above!

Meanwhile, Baumgartner also spoke to TooFab about his popularity on the fan video service app, Cameo.

Although he said he initially didn't think he would be interested in Cameo -- noting that he didn't "understand it" -- Baumgartner ultimately agreed to give it a try. Not only did he go on to become one of the highest earners on Cameo in 2020, but he brought in a whopping $1 million on the app.

"I think it's genius," he explained. "It's really about people's response that I never imagined they would have."

He continued, "And I think in part, given the world that we're living in right now, you have people who have a shared love of the show. Right? So, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your parents, your kids, your aunts and uncles, your friends, you know, the show is very popular. You have an association. It makes you feel good and you can't go out to dinner with them right now. You can't go out to a bar or do whatever you would normally do to celebrate a birthday or a graduation or a special occasion."

Baumgartner said he doesn't believe his success has to do with him specifically, but rather thinks of himself as a "delivery mechanism" to connect fans through their relationship with "The Office" or through their other experiences.

"This is truly what I believe. I think that it just makes people happy and it's an interaction that they're essentially using me to feel that closeness with someone else that they've had a shared experience of," he told TooFab. "And I think sort of taking myself sort of out of the way of the equation -- like it's not really about me -- it's really about ... reminding someone, giving them this experience, this shared experience, which then brings them back to a memory or the show or a time together."

"I went from being very skeptical of like, what in the hell is this? And why would anyone want this? To really believing, I mean knowing and experiencing and hearing it from people that it means a lot," he added. "And again, I think it's about their own experience together and I just play a part in the delivery mechanism of that memory."

Watch the video below to see more from Baumgartner, including how he feels about participating in engagements.