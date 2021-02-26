Demi Lovato Says Gender Reveal Parties Are Transphobic

Getty

"There are boys with vaginas and girls with penises"

Demi Lovato shared a post detailing how gender reveal parties are "transphobic" on Thursday.

The 28-year-old singer reposted an article on how the trendy celebrations are based on a "belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more 'natural' than trans people."

"It is both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic," read the message. "This is not about political correctness, it’s just … correct."

"Gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options 'boy or girl,'" the post continued. "This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls. The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science."

"The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is. Transphobia is not just about prejudice against individual trans people, it's also a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural/organic and erases everyone else."

After Demi thanked @alokvmenon for "sharing your knowledge," she added, "Only individual people can self determine their gender."