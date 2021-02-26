Married to Medicine's Newest Star Anila Sajja Dishes on Dr. Heavenly's Shade

TooFab/NBC

"We did obviously have a little bit of a rough introduction."

The latest season of "Married to Medicine" will feature intense storylines involving the coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter marches and crumbling relationships.

Along with all the unprecedented drama comes a welcome addition; Anila Sajja, mother-of-two fashion blogger and BFF of Toya Bush-Harris, joins the show as the first Indian-American cast member.

TooFab caught up with Anila recently to dish on how her first season went down... and if she's now frenemies with Dr. Heavenly.

Were you surprised at how intense it got between certain cast members?

"Yeah. I mean, I think we're all women that -- we're going to give our opinions, you know, and if there's something we don't agree with, we're going to speak our truth and how we feel. So I think, there's ups and downs. There's some really good moments. We all went through the pandemic and then we're also in the midst of the Black Lives Matter, you know. And then you see a little bit about my culture and I'm able to share a little bit on that, so there's great moments, but there's also some issues there."

In the teaser trailer, Dr. Heavenly throws shade at you for being a fashion blogger, did that carry on throughout the season?

"We did obviously have a little bit of a rough introduction, but... you guys will just have to stay tuned to see how that plays out."

How did it feel to be part of August's March on Washington, which commemorated the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech?

"It's amazing. It was a lot of fun. We're making history and to be able to be part of that was amazing. So, we really enjoyed it. I still, when I think back, I can't believe that I was actually there and, you know, we were there through the whole process, got to meet some great people. So it was terrific."

Did your family need some time adjusting to your new on-camera gig?

"So we have a five-year-old and a three-year-old. My three-year-old -- I'm not sure how much he understands it, but my daughter, she definitely has an idea now. Cause she'll be like, 'Are you going to be on TV like Elsa?' And I'm like, 'You are too!' She's definitely kind of understanding it. But my son, I don't think he has any idea. They were very good with the cameras. So I'll have to give that to them."

Of her husband, she said he "is honestly like a natural, so he didn't mind it. He didn't care that [cameras] were there, he was totally fine with it."

As a fashionista, do you know what you want to wear for the reunion?

"Honestly, I have no idea. I mean, I have lots of thoughts that are going through my mind of what, you know, I would wear, but I'm not sure yet. I'm kind of like a last minute type of person. Like when the time comes, then I'll scrounge and just figure something out, but I'll put something nice together. That's for sure."

What was the best thing you took away from filming a Bravo reality show?

"I think, honestly, getting to know these ladies. It's been great. Like learning about them and then also teaching them a lot about my culture and my heritage. I think it was -- like our Vice-President -- she's South Asian and she's Black -- and we were kind of a mix of that. So it was great showing off my culture, my heritage, and learning a lot about them and the history. It was a great end to it all."