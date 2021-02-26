Supreme Court Justice's Daughter Found Dead in Sorority Parking Lot, Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death

Instagram

Olivia Chutich was found outside the Delta Delta Delta house at Iowa State University.

The cause of death of a college student found in the parking lot of her sorority house has been determined: acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia, according to the autopsy.

On the morning of January 22, Ames Police Department discovered the body of 21-year-old Olivia Chutich after receiving a call from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at Iowa State University.

The call reported an unconscious person outside of the sorority house, but when officers arrived, Chutich was dead. Investigators believe Chutich was laying in the parking lot for several hours before she was found.

After officials reported there was no evidence of foul play, the autopsy released on Wednesday supported the finding, ruling it an accidental death.

Chutich, the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler, was a junior at the school and scheduled to graduate in 2022.

In an online obituary, Chutich's mothers wrote, "Our hearts are broken into millions of pieces at the loss of her."

"As her mothers, we know that we were given the most precious of gifts for 21 years," they added. "We weren't perfect parents, and she wasn't a perfect child, but we were a perfect match. And what a love story it was."

"Olivia had found her stride academically and socially, with a circle of supportive 'sisters.' She had eagerly anticipated returning to campus for the latter half of her COVID-influenced junior year. Olivia is surrounded by a wide circle of those who loved her beyond words."

The day after Chutich was found, the Delta Delta Delta sorority house shared a loving tribute to their late sister on Instagram.