Watch Jonathan Cheban Expertly Dodge Questions About Kim Kardashian's Dating Life (Exclusive)

He may indeed have the inside scoop on all things Kim Kardashian — but the Foodgod certainly isn't spilling.

Jonathan Cheban showed his loyalty on Monday when he expertly danced around questions regarding the KUWTK star's potential dating life in the wake of her split from husband Kanye West,

As reporters gently probed about his BFF while he walked about in LA, he deflected by insisting it was his birthday week, having indeed celebrated turning 47 in Miami the night before.

"I dunno bro, we just had a good birthday party, that's all I can say about that... I don't like to get in people's business," he insisted.

When asked what Kim was doing to stay busy these days, sensing where the questions were going, he sidestepped again.

"Celebrating my birthday!" he insisted, smiling. "It happened last night! Don't you look at Instagram? Come on!"

Then the real question dropped: will Kim be dating soon?

"I don't know anything about that stuff," he exclaimed with his hands raised.

A change of subject then was probably welcomed by the reality star: did he vote for Kanye in the presidential election?

"I did not," he laughed as he squeezed into his friend's yellow Lamborghini. "I love him, but I didn't vote for him. Kanye's the man!"

But just as quickly, the conversation turned back onto the split — and if that election run was the thing that caused it.

"Guys -- it's my birthday, let me go get dessert!" Cheban laughed.

As the car pulled away, reporters tried one more stab: who's going to date first — Kanye or Kim?

"I don't even know what you're saying right now!" he laughed as the car took off.