Chrishell Stause Slams Keo Motsepe for 'Playing the Victim' and 'Lying' After Split

The "Selling Sunset" star said she has the receipts.

Chrishell Stause slammed Keo Motsepe just hours after news of their split broke.

The "Selling Sunset" star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to post a screenshot from a report saying, "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it... He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

In response, Chrishell wrote, "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. Taking the high road is overrated sometimes."

"I was also 100% in it as well until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying," she added.

The former soap actress followed up by sharing an article titled "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying" with Beyonce and Shakira's song "Beautiful Liar" playing in the background.

Chrishell even doubled down after a follower commented, "I know ur upset but this isn't from his own mouth who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings."

"I gathered all the facts before I posted," wrote Chrishell. "Don't worry. I know exactly where it came from."

And less than an hour later, she posted another suggestion from a fan who wrote, "I think you're too mature for all this. It's best to ignore it, this kind of comes off childish."

"Yes I am aware," Chrishell replied. "If I end up alone with cats - it was worth it. But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the ass in the breakup & then the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly... probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow."

She added, "Today wasn't the day."

On Friday, it was reported the pair called it quits after three months of dating. They had met on season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" as Chrishell was a contestant and Keo a dance pro.