Golden Globe Awards: Every Moment That Went Viral on Twitter

Getty

The 2021 Annual Globes Globes on Sunday may look a little different this year, but they still got people talking on social media.

For the fourth time, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the event, but they won't be gracing the stage together, as Tina broadcasts remotely from a venue in New York and Amy from Los Angeles.

As for the audience, it was made up of "smoking hot first responders and essential workers."

Garnering the most love on the film side were movies like "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" -- which both earned Sacha Baron Cohen nominations -- as well as "Promising Young Woman," "Mank" and "The Father." Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous nod for his work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," while Regina King scored a directing nomination for "One Night In Miami."

On the TV side, "The Crown" continued its reign as an awards darling -- picking up a Best Drama nod, as well as noms for stars like Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles). "Ozark" and its stars got a lot of love as well, as did "Schitt's Creek" -- which has never been a contender at the Golden Globes until now, the show's final season.

The opening monologue addressed the HFPA's lack of Black members, which became a controversy on social media leading up to the show.

The Opening Monologue

Golden Globes hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey criticize the HFPA for overlooking black led projects and for the lack of diversity within the association #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zgpNcr9w71 — GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) March 1, 2021 @GOP_Ethics

The show kicked off with Fey and Poehler appearing "on stage" next to each other, from across the country. Fey was at the Rainbow Room in NYC, "where indoor dining and outdoor mugging are back," while Poehler joked she was "here at the District 7 New Angeles and this is the 78th Annual Hunger Games."

After joking about technical glitches sure to come, they made a crack about this year's nominees, calling them, "Parts of a Lady," "Irish Goodnight," "Ali G Goes to Chicago" and "all the fantastic TV shows you binge-watched this year: The American 'Office,' old Columbos,' very one-sided news programs" and more. They also took aim at some of the usual attendees, including Quentin Tarantino -- who's usually "crawling under the tables, touching people's feet."

They also addressed the controversy surrounding the HFPA, saying they're "around 90, international, no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts and the German member is a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."

Talking more about the HFPA's odd choices, they added, "a lot of flashy garbage got nominated but that's like their thing and a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked." They continued, "Inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the foreign press. Maybe you didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you gotta change that."

Of the most savage burns about the nominees, Fey joked, "French Exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris," before the camera cut to star Lily Collins, who laughed -- and Fey calling Sia's "Music" a "flop-a-rooney," "real problematic" and "the most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson."

They didn't cut to Hudson for that one.

Thank you Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for bringing the lack of representation in the HFPA to light. Real change must come #GoldenGlobes — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 1, 2021 @kerrywashington

Technical Difficulties

my heart stopped seven times watching this pic.twitter.com/3jKcA4muT2 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 1, 2021 @davidmackau

Right off the bat, there were some technical glitches as winners accepted their awards from home.

Accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in "Judas and the Black Messiah," star Daniel Kaluuya's mic wasn't working. Instead, we heard someone, possibly in the control booth, say "I wish I could hear."