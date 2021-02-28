Golden Globes 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the winners are...

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have kicked off -- and the 2021 awards season is officially underway!

Similar to other awards shows that have taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony features a hybrid model. Presenters are expected to appear in-person, while the winners will be broadcasting remotely.

Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as hosts for the fourth time. Unlike in the past, the actresses are hosting from different stages -- and from different coasts. Fey is broadcasting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler is at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

FILM

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- The Father

- Mank

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand, Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins, The Father

- Gary Oldman, Mank

- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Hamilton

- Music

- Palm Springs

- The Prom

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Kate Hudson, Music

- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

- Rosamond Pike, I Care A Lot

- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- James Corden, The Prom

- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

- Olivia Colman, The Father

- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

- Amanda Seyfreid, Mank

- Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Jared Leto, The Little Things

- Bill Murray, On the Rocks

- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

BEST DIRECTOR

- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

- David Fincher, Mank

- Regina King, One Night In Miami...

- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

- Speak Now, One Night In Miami

- Tigress In Tweed, United Stats vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

- The Midnight Sky

- Tenet

- News of the World

- Mank

- Soul

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

- Another Round

- La Llorona

- The Life Ahead

- Minari

- Two of Us

BEST SCREENPLAY

- Promising Young Woman

- Mank

- WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7

- The Father

- Nomadland

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

- The Croods: A New Age

- Onward

- Over the Moon

- WINNER: Soul

- Wolfwalkers

TV

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

- The Crown

- Lovecraft Country

- The Mandalorian

- Ozark

- Ratched

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

- Olivia Colman, The Crown

- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

- Emma Corrin, The Crown

- Laura Linney, Ozark

- Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

- Jason Bateman, Ozark

- Josh O'Connor, The Crown

- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

- Al Pacino, Hunters

- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

- Emily In Paris

- The Flight Attendant

- The Great

- Schitt's Creek

- Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

- Lily Collins, Emily In Paris

- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

- Elle Fanning, The Great

- Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

- WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

- Don Cheadle, Black Monday

- Nicholas Hoult, The Great

- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

- Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TV LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Normal People

- The Queen's Gambit

- Small Axe

- The Undoing

- Unorthodox

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

- Shira Haas, Unorthodox

- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

- Hugh Grant, The Undoing

- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

- Gillian Anderson, The Crown

- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

- Julia Garner, Ozark

- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR