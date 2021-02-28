Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike Leave Rudy Giuliani Burnt to a Crisp After Epic Golden Globes Roasts

NBC/Getty

Rudy's head on a spit!

It's pretty common for winners at award shows to honor and thank the co-stars who helped make their film come together. For Sacha Baron Cohen, though, that presented him with a unique opportunity Sunday night at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

After all, most of the co-stars in his projects are totally unaware that they are part of a film project until it's all over. That was certainly the case for Rudy Giuliani in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," who became infamous for one of the most uncomfortable moments in cinema history.

The surprise Borat sequel saw Golden Globe-nominee Maria Bakalova, playing a 15-year-old reporter, end up in a hotel room with Giuliani as he lay on his back on a bed and reached into his pants.

The former New York mayor later insisted he was simply tucking his shirt in; his tucking at that point was interrupted when Sacha Baron Cohen burst in screaming "she's too old for you."

In accepting his second award for playing this character (coming 15 years later), Cohen took a moment to plant his tongue firmly in his cheek and pay tribute to the man who really helped bring attention to the film.

"This movie couldn't have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," said Cohen. "I'm talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani."

He then went on to detail his co-stars many accomplishments, adding, "Who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible."

"Our movie was just a beginning for him," Cohen continued, sounding quite sincere. "Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films, hits like 'Four Season Landscaping,' 'Hair Dye of the Day' and the courtroom drama, 'A Very Public Fart.'"

Earlier in the night, while receiving the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her fantastic turn in "I Care A Lot", Rosamund Pike admitted her performance was nothing compared to what fellow nominee Bakalova had to go through.

Bakalova was nominated for her role as Borat's underage daughter Tutar Sagdiyev in the "Borat" sequel. And it was she who had to endure the the infamous and very unscripted Rudy Giuliani "tucking in his shirt" scene.

"My fellow nominees, I am so honored to be in this room with you," said Pike in her acceptance speech after winning. "In my movie I had to swim up from a sinking car-- I think I would still rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani."

"Maria, I salute your brilliance and your bravery," she added.