Anti-Masker Shoots Cop Dead at Highschool Basketball Game: Police

WVUE / Tulane University

The man was denied entry for refusing to wear a mask.

A Louisiana police officer has been killed after asking a man to wear a mask at a high school basketball game.

Martinus Mitchum was shot dead on Friday night while providing security at George Washington Carver High School, New Orleans PD confirmed.

John Shallerhorn, 35, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with 1st degree murder of a policeman, as well as armed robbery, WVUE reported.

Investigators say Shallerhorn arrived at the game but was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask; he then got involved in a physical altercation with a school employee.

Mitchum intervened in the fight, and escorted the suspect out. It was then Shallerhorn pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the chest, killing him, police claim.

He then placed the gun on the ground, and was taken into custody.

He was also charged with attempted robbery, because according to investigators, he had held a man at gunpoint in the parking lot just moments before he attempted to enter the school.

A 39-year-old man had been sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who pulled up his shirt and flashed his gun, demanding a medallion chain from the man, who handed it over.

Per WVUE, Shallerhorn was arrested in August 2019 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, but the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office refused the charge that November.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Mitchum died protecting young people and their families watching the game inside.

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless and tragic death of TUPD Corporal Martinus Mitchum," Tulane Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas added in a statement. "Corporal Mitchum was a dedicated police professional who had a heart of service for the Tulane community."