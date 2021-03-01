Courtney Stodden Wants Her Own Documentary After Watching Framing Britney Spears

Getty

"'Oh my god my story is kind of eerily similar,' like the beginning parts with the small town and the parents and the fame at a young age and everything like that."

Courtney Stodden is sharing her thoughts on whether she'd want a documentary made about her life.

While speaking with NECN's "RealiTea with Derek Z" on Monday, the model said she noticed similarities between herself and Britney Spears -- including their small-town upbringing -- when she watched "Framing Britney Spears."

"When I watched the Britney documentary, 'Framing Britney Spears,' I was like, 'Oh my god my story is kind of eerily similar,' like the beginning parts with the small town and the parents and the fame at a young age and everything like that," Stodden said.

While she told herself she'd "never" return to her hometown of Ocean Shores, Washington, Stodden, said she would now consider going back, but only to film a documentary.

"I haven't even been back to my hometown since I became famous, I haven't been back there. I'm too scared to go back there to tell you the truth," she shared. "So I think the only way I would go back there is if I did a documentary about it because it's gonna be very colorful, to say the least, and scary for me to go back there 'cause I have a lot of haters in my hometown."

"I was bullied out of my hometown and I remember when I left, I thought, 'I'm never coming back here again...ever.'"

In 2011, Stodden, who was 16 at the time, became the subject of media attention when she married then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson.

Due to how they were both treated by the media, Stodden, now 26, has compared herself to Spears, 39.

Following the release of "Framing Britney Spears" -- which examines Spears' rise to fame and her conservatorship -- Stodden took to Instagram last week to open up about how she feels she relates to Spears. The reality star also revealed people "from both sides" have reached out in the wake of the Spears documentary.

"I want to thank my fans! Ever since 'Framing Britney Spears' has come out, I've received apologies from both sides -- people in the media and supporters from around the world," Stodden wrote alongside a photo of herself. "I think the documentary has opened a lot of people's hearts to what it’s like being in the shoes of a personality in the center of judgement [sic]."

"Major props to queen Brit. She was everyone's 'sideshow,' yet still she stands... she still rises," Stodden continued. "She is a rock to me. I've felt the world pointing at me while they watched and laughed as I sank in the middle of the ocean. I know what it feels like to be everyone's 'train wreck' yet no one ever sees you for who you are or has compassion for your pain."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Stodden shared more thoughts about her reaction to "Framing Britney Spears" and elaborated on why she has compared herself to Spears.

"I just recently watched it and I was blown away. I felt such a strong connection to her story especially being a teenage girl hypersexualized and scrutinized at the same time," she explained. "It's all like my story. It's scary."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.